Jharkhand's highest award to be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho': CM Hemant Soren

Follow us on Image Source : X/HEMANTSORENJMM Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a public rally.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged to honour the state’s tribal legacy by renaming its highest civilian award as the "Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho" Award. He stated that a formal decision on this move would be taken during the first cabinet meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government if it secures power in the ongoing Assembly elections. The proposed award name pays tribute to two iconic figures in India’s freedom struggle -- Birsa Munda, often revered as "Bhagwan" for his leadership in the tribal uprising, and the legendary Sido and Kanho Murmu brothers, who spearheaded the Santhal rebellion against British rule.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of preserving tribal heritage and ensuring the sacrifices of these leaders remain etched in public memory. "The name of Jharkhand's highest award will be 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho Award'. This will be the first decision of the first cabinet of 'Abua government' (own government). May the brave martyrs of Jharkhand remain immortal. Jai Jharkhand," the CM posted on X.

Hemant Soren hits out at BJP

Speaking at a public rally in Karkatdih under Mahagama constituency, Jharkhand Chief Minister also hit out at the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soren said that BJP's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' slogan was aimed to mislead people for political gain. He claimed that the BJP’s slogan was aimed at disrupting the state’s prevailing peace and harmony, asserting that it was a misleading attempt by the party to stir up tensions.

Soren urged voters to support the I.N.D.I alliance to ensure a landslide victory for the ruling coalition. Soren accused the BJP of plotting to destabilise the state and disrupt its unity over the past year. Praising the unity and communal harmony of the state, Soren said Jharkhand's people celebrate festivals together, irrespective of faith, and urged them to vote for the INDIA bloc to continue this spirit.

Soren expresses confidence in I.N.D.I.A bloc's win

Soren expressed confidence that the I.N.D.I.A bloc would win a majority in the upcoming state elections. The CM also listed several achievements of his government, including the waiver of farmers' loans, free electricity up to 200 units, Abua Awas Yojana (housing scheme), and the Maiya Samman Yojana for women, under which beneficiaries receive Rs 1,000 monthly, with the amount set to increase to Rs 2,500 from December. Polling for the first phase of 43 constituencies was held on November 13, with the second phase for the remaining seats scheduled for November 20.

(With PTI inputs)

