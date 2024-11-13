Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE UPDATES: Polling begins on 43 seats in 15 districts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 polling LIVE.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE UPDATES: Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand began today (November 13). In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is looking to oust the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray. Jharkhand will hold elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the first phase covering 43 seats. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which commenced at 7:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm. Returning Officer for the Ranchi Assembly constituency, Utkarsh Kumar, said that the mock poll began at 5:30 am. All basic facilities including drinking water, toilets, and web-casting facilities are available at all polling stations. Security and CAPF deployed at polling stations. All rules and regulations laid down by the Election Commission are being followed. Key candidates in the first phase include former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren, who is contesting from Seraikella. In Jamshedpur East, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar is pitted against Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. In Jamshedpur West, Congress leader Banna Gupta is up against JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, who had defeated Raghubar Das in the previous election. In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.