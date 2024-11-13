Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE UPDATES: Polling begins on 43 seats in 15 districts
Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE UPDATES: The polling in Jharkhand commenced at around 7:00 am in 15 districts on Wednesday and will continue till 5:00 pm. Voting will end at 4:00 pm at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies in the state.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ranchi Updated on: November 13, 2024 7:04 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 polling LIVE.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 LIVE UPDATES: Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand began today (November 13). In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is looking to oust the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray. Jharkhand will hold elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the first phase covering 43 seats. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, which commenced at 7:00 am and will continue until 5:00 pm. Returning Officer for the Ranchi Assembly constituency, Utkarsh Kumar, said that the mock poll began at 5:30 am. All basic facilities including drinking water, toilets, and web-casting facilities are available at all polling stations. Security and CAPF deployed at polling stations. All rules and regulations laid down by the Election Commission are being followed. Key candidates in the first phase include former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren, who is contesting from Seraikella. In Jamshedpur East, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar is pitted against Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das. In Jamshedpur West, Congress leader Banna Gupta is up against JD(U) leader Saryu Roy, who had defeated Raghubar Das in the previous election. In Jaganathpur, BJP's Geeta Koda, wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, is contesting against Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has fielded sitting Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi. 

 

Live updates :Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1

  • Nov 13, 2024 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Voting begins for first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections

  • Nov 13, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'We will get full blessings and there will be no shortage of love and support': JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Here are details of 43 seats which are going under polling today

    Out of the 43 seats, 17 are reserved for general category candidates, 20 for Scheduled Tribes and six for Scheduled Castes. A total of 15,344 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of elections. Of those, 12,716 are located in rural areas and 2,628 in urban areas.

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mock poll being conducted at polling station in Jamshedpur

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Jharkhand: Total of 1.37 crore voters are eligible to participate in phase 1 voting today

    A total of 1.37 crore voters out of the total 2.60 crore are eligible to participate in the voting today. Of the 683 candidates, 609 are men, 73 women and one of the third gender person.

     

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'We are fully prepared and mock poll procedure is in final stage': Presiding Officer Rakesh Raushan

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Jharkhand: Total 683 contenders, including 73 women, are competing in phase 1 polling

    Over 200 companies of security forces are deployed in strategic locations to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process. A total of 683 contenders, including 73 women, are competing for seats in the first phase.

     

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    43 assembly seats of Jharkhand to go to polls today

    Jharkhand is geared up for polling in 43 of the 81 assembly seats in the first phase on Wednesday, when the electoral fate of 683 candidates, including former chief minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Koda will be decided. 

     

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Here is list of constituencies going to polls in Jharkhand Phase 1 | READ

    List of constituencies going to polls in Jharkhand Phase 1: 

    1. Kodarma
    2. Barkatha
    3. Barhi
    4. Barkagaon
    5. Hazaribagh
    6. Simaria (SC)
    7. Chatra (SC)
    8. Baharagora
    9. Ghatsila (ST)
    10. Potka (ST)
    11. Jugsalai (SC)
    12. Jamshedpur East
    13. Jamshedpur West
    14. Ichagarh
    15. Seraikella (ST)
    16. Chaibasa (ST)
    17. Majhgaon (ST)
    18. Jaganathpur (ST)
    19. Manoharpur (ST)
    20. Chakradharpur (ST)
    21. Kharsawan (ST)
    22. Tamar (ST)
    23. Torpa (ST)
    24. Khunti (ST)
    25. Ranchi
    26. Hatia
    27. Kanke (SC)
    28. Mandar (ST)
    29. Sisai (ST)
    30. Gumla (ST)
    31. Bishunpur (ST)
    32. Simdega (ST)
    33. Kolebira (ST)
    34. Lohardaga (ST)
    35. Manika (ST)
    36. Latehar (SC)
    37. Panki
    38. Daltonganj
    39. Bishrampur
    40. Chhatarpur (SC)
    41. Hussainabad
    42. Garhwa
    43. Bhawanathpur

  • Nov 13, 2024 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'I will go to cast my vote with my family': Raghubar Das

