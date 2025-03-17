Jharkhand: Four children burnt to death while playing near fire in Puwal, probe underway The fire incident happened in Gitilipi village in the Jagannathpur police station area in Chaibasa around 11 am, police said, adding that a team has been sent to the spot for a detailed investigation.

Jamshedpur: At least four children were burnt to death in a fire in Puwal in the Jagannathpur police station area of ​​Chaibasa. All of them were around five years old. Chaibasa SP said the children were playing in Puwal at the time of the incident.

The incident happened in Gitilipi village in the Jagannathpur police station area in Chaibasa around 11 am, police said. "A team has been sent to the spot for a detailed investigation," Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The children were playing near the haystack when the fire broke out, he said and adding that the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.