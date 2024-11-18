Jharkhand elections: Rahul Gandhi announces 7 guarantees: 'From 10 lakh jobs to Rs 2,500 for women' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced INDIA bloc's 'seven guarantees' (poll promises) ahead of the state elections scheduled on November 20. Jharkhand will vote for the second phase on November 20.

While addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Gandhi said, "Today the MSP of paddy for farmers is Rs 2,400 per quintal. In the coming time when our government will be formed, our government will give Rs 3,200 per quintal to the farmers of Jharkhand for paddy. In the next 5 years, we will try to give employment to 10 lakh youth. Rs 1.36 lakh crore belongs to the Jharkhand government, the Central government is not giving this money, this is land compensation money, coal royalty money and the BJP government is working against Jharkhand."

Here are IINDIA' bloc's 7 guarantees:

1. Guarantee of 1932 based Khatian

Locality policy will be introduced

Sarna Dharma Code will be implemented

2. Guarantee of Respect

Women will get Rs 2,500 as honorarium

3. Guarantee of social justice

28% reservation for ST, 12% for SC and 27% for OBC

4. Guaranteed food security

Gas cylinder for Rs 450

7 kg ration for each person

5. Guaranteed employment and health protection

10 lakh jobs

Health insurance up to Rs 15 lakh

6. Guaranteed education

Degree colleges will be built in all blocks

Engineering-medical colleges and universities will be built in district headquarters

7. Guarantee of farmer welfare

MSP of paddy will be increased to Rs. 3,200

MSP of other agricultural products increased by up to 50%

INDIA bloc is always determined to protect the culture and rights of the people of Jharkhand, the former Congress chief said.

