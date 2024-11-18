Kailash Gahlot, former Delhi minister, joins BJP day after quitting AAP in jolt to Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BJP Kailash Gahlot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

A day after quitting the Aam Aadi Party (AAP), former Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda.

Gahlot on joining BJP

After joining the BJP, Gahlot said some people must be thinking that this decision was taken overnight and under someone's pressure. "I want to tell them that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure till date...I am hearing that an attempt is being made to build a narrative that it was done under the pressure of ED and CBI but all this is wrong," he added.

He highlighted that when he saw those values being compromised, it caused great pain. "The purpose for which we had come together is no longer visible today. If a government continuously engages in conflict with the central government on every issue, then the development of Delhi cannot take place," Gahlot said. "I firmly believe that Delhi's development can only happen in collaboration with the central government. This is why I have joined the BJP. I will continue to work inspired by the vision and policies of the Prime Minister," he added.

Why did Gahlot quit AAP?

In a jolt to AAP ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Gahlot had quit the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, alleging "political ambitions" have overtaken its commitment towards people. He also took a jab at Kejriwal as he flagged some "awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies like 'Sheeshmahal', saying it makes everyone doubt if "we still believe in being 'Aam Aadmi'".

Gahlot also spoke out against the Delhi government spending "the majority of its time fighting with the Centre" and the failure to clean the Yamuna River. Meanwhile, AAP leaders said Gahlot was facing ED and CBI probes and had no option but to join the BJP. They alleged it was a "dirty political conspiracy" of the BJP which was "misusing" central agencies.

