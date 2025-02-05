Jharkhand Congress delegation to discuss post-election developments with national leadership in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi

A delegation from the Jharkhand Congress, led by state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, departed for Delhi on Wednesday to discuss post-election developments with the party's national leadership. The delegation includes party legislators and ministers from the state government.

According to party spokespersons, a crucial meeting will take place on Friday between Jharkhand's leaders and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Post-election meeting scheduled

The Congress statement clarified that the meeting, initially scheduled for Thursday, had been postponed to Friday, February 7, due to unavoidable reasons. Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti shared that various issues would be discussed during the meeting, particularly the upcoming budget, municipal elections, and the performance of the state ministers. This will be the first formal meeting between the Jharkhand leadership and the national leadership after the state’s recent elections.

Discussion on party strategies and promises

Sonal Shanti also revealed that the Jharkhand Congress would update the national leadership about the fulfillment of promises made to the people of the state, including the key commitment of providing financial assistance of Rs 2500 per month to women, which has already been implemented. Additionally, strategies for the upcoming local body elections in Jharkhand will be discussed.

Recently, Congress’ Jharkhand in-charge, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to conduct the local body elections based on party symbols, reflecting the party’s growing focus on strengthening its position in state governance.

Pending local body elections

It is worth noting that municipal elections in Jharkhand have been delayed since April 2023. Traditionally, these elections have been held without party symbols, but with upcoming local body elections, there is a growing conversation about whether they should be contested on party lines. Furthermore, the Congress has demanded a specific budget provision for conducting caste-based population enumeration in Jharkhand, a matter that remains unresolved.