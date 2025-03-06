Jharkhand: 21-year-old engineering student found dead inside hostel washroom of IIT-ISM in Dhanbad Jharkhand: According to officials, the student was found lying unconscious on the floor. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Jharkhand: A third-year engineering student of IIT-Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, was found dead in the washroom of his hostel on Thursday morning (March 6), police said. He was identified as Tanmay Prajapati (21) from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

IIT-ISM security officer Ram Manohar said that Prajapati was living on the ninth floor of the institute's Aquamarine Hostel.

"Around 9:45 am, his washroom was found locked from inside. When it was broken, Prajapati was found lying unconscious on the floor. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Manohar said.

DSP (law and order) Naushad Alam said the actual cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem.

"The body has been kept in the hospital's mortuary. It will be sent for post-mortem only after the arrival of family members from Indoor," he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.