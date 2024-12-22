Jharkhand: 30-year-old orchestra dancer shot dead in Palamu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Orchestra dancer murdered in Jharkhand's Palamu

In a shocking event, a 30-year-old orchestra dancer was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday afternoon. As per the police, she was murdered in broad daylight at her home in Nartaki Mohalla near Harihar Chowk in Hussainabad police station area. Soon after the tragic incident, she was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Six people have been detained

The dancer, identified as Pooja Kumari was shot on Sunday and the police have detained as many as six people in relation to the murder. Hussainabad police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Yadav said police suspect the culprit is among those detained. Hussainabad Sub-divisional Police Officer Mohammad Yaqub also visited the place of the incident.

Locals blocked the road

Locals blocked the Japla-Dangwar road demanding immediate arrest of the culprit. The demonstration by people disrupted the traffic. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and statement of the deceased's family was being recorded.

Investigation underway

Hussainabad police of Palamu is investigating the vehicles at the checkpoint to arrest the criminals. The police are also examining the CCTV footage installed on the roads. The police are investigating every aspect so that the criminals can be arrested and the entire matter can be revealed, but till now the police have not been able to solve the mystery of the murder.

In another murder case reported in Jharkhand's Girdih district. The public anger erupted on Sunday against the murder of a person named Damodar Gop in the Mufassil police station area. Hundreds of people surrounded the Mofussil police station demanding the death sentence to the murder accused and blocked the main road in front of the police station for about two hours.

Damodar Gop was a resident of Kabirbad village. On Saturday evening, a group of youths attacked him with a knife near his house.

(With PTI inputs)

