HMPV cases in India: Jharkhand Health Minister says 'no need to panic, state unaffected by virus'

HMPV cases in India: Amid the rise in cases of HMPV across India, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari assured that the state has not been affected by the infection. He emphasised that there is no need for panic, despite the detection of cases in other parts of the country.

Notably, Human metapneumovirus is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own, according to doctors.

Ansari said he is closely monitoring the situation. "The infection of HMPV has been reported in parts of the country but there is no impact in Jharkhand. I have been closely monitoring the situation. There is no need to panic as no cases of the HMPV infection have so far been reported in the state," Ansari told reporters at Congress headquarters.

Jharkhand is on alert mode

Ansari said they were waiting for the Centre’s guidelines on the prevention of infection. "I have asked the health secretary to hold a discussion with all civil surgeons and issue a guideline so that they could follow," he said.

The minister said that Jharkhand is on high alert and has all the necessary resources in place to handle any potential situation. He also instructed civil surgeons to ensure that hospitals are well-equipped with doctors, beds, and medicines to address any health concerns.

"I have instructed officials to ensure that cases of severe acute respiratory illness are examined in the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory," Ansari said in an advisory.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also issued a health advisory on Tuesday.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus, which has symptoms similar to COVID-19 and prevention of infection is the same as that of Covid, it stated. It suggested special precautions for children, people above 60 years of age and those with weak immunity.

Centre issues advisory, asks states to step up surveillance

The Centre issued an advisory and asked the states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after five cases were detected in India.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a virtual meeting with states and union territories to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management, a health ministry statement said.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI) cases anywhere in the country, the statement said.

She advised states to strengthen and review the ILI/SARI surveillance. The states were also advised to enhance information, education and communication (IEC) and awareness among people regarding the prevention of transmission of the virus with simple measures such as washing hands often with soap and water; not touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding close contact with people exhibiting symptoms of the disease; and covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

