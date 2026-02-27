Giridih Municipal Corporation Election Results Updates: Counting of votes underway

Advertisement
Written By: Om Gupta
Jharkhand’s 2026 Urban Local Body elections saw over 43 lakh voters cast ballots across 48 ULBs. Counting has began to decide mayor, chairperson, and ward councillor posts, including in Giridih Municipal Corporation.

Voting for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand was conducted amid tight security on February 23, with more than 43 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of over 6,000 candidates in the fray. Polling began at 7 am and continued until 5 pm. A total of 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, contested the posts of mayor and chairperson. Meanwhile, 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, were in the race for ward councillor positions. A total of 4,307 polling booths were set up for the elections. Of these, 896 were identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

Counting underway across municipal bodies

The counting of votes is underway to determine winners for the posts of mayor, chairperson, and ward councillors across nine Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats.

Ballot papers used in non-party based polls

Unlike previous general elections conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), these polls were held using ballot papers.

The 2026 elections are strictly non-party based, meaning candidates did not use official political party symbols on the ballot. The “None of the Above” (NOTA) option was also not available for this election cycle.

Giridih Municipal Corporation Election 2026

During the 2026 Jharkhand Urban Local Body elections, the Giridih Municipal Corporation also went to the polls. The last election in this municipal corporation, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), was held in 2018.

There are 36 councillor seats in the municipal corporation and one seat for mayor. In the 2018 election, Sunil Kumar Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the mayoral post, defeating Samir Raj Choudhary of the Indian National Congress. Meanwhile, Prakash Ram of the BJP secured the deputy mayor’s post, defeating Mohammad Istiak of the Congress.

Here are the live result updates for the 2026 Giridih Municipal Corporation election results.

 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Counting of votes to begin shortly

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Giridih Municipal Corporation: Vote Counting Begins, Initial Trends Awaited

    ​The counting of votes for the election of the mayor and ward councillors in the Giridih Municipal Corporation is now underway, with the first trends likely to be announced soon.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Giridih Municipal Corporation: 36 Councillor seats and one mayor post

    The Giridih Municipal Corporation comprises 36 councillor seats along with one mayoral post. The results for all these positions will be announced following the completion of the counting process.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    BJP’s Prakash Ram elected Deputy Mayor in 2018 Giridih civic polls

    In the 2018 Giridih Municipal Corporation election, Prakash Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the deputy mayor’s post, defeating Mohammad Istiak of the Indian National Congress.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    BJP’s Sunil Kumar Paswan clinched Giridih mayoral seat in 2018

    In the 2018 Giridih Municipal Corporation election, Sunil Kumar Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the mayoral post, defeating Samir Raj Choudhary of the Indian National Congress.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Giridih Municipal Corporation seat reserved for SC category in 2026

    The last election to the Giridih Municipal Corporation was held in 2018. This year, the seat has been reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    2026 Polls conducted without party symbols

    The 2026 elections are being held on a strictly non-party basis, with candidates contesting without the use of official political party symbols on the ballot paper.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Counting of votes to begin at 8am

    The counting of votes for the election of the mayor and ward councillors for the Giridih Municipal Corporation will begin at 8 am.

