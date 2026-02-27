Giridih Municipal Corporation Election Results Updates: Counting of votes underway

Ranchi:

Voting for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand was conducted amid tight security on February 23, with more than 43 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of over 6,000 candidates in the fray. Polling began at 7 am and continued until 5 pm. A total of 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, contested the posts of mayor and chairperson. Meanwhile, 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, were in the race for ward councillor positions. A total of 4,307 polling booths were set up for the elections. Of these, 896 were identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

Counting underway across municipal bodies

The counting of votes is underway to determine winners for the posts of mayor, chairperson, and ward councillors across nine Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats.

Ballot papers used in non-party based polls

Unlike previous general elections conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), these polls were held using ballot papers.

The 2026 elections are strictly non-party based, meaning candidates did not use official political party symbols on the ballot. The “None of the Above” (NOTA) option was also not available for this election cycle.

Giridih Municipal Corporation Election 2026

During the 2026 Jharkhand Urban Local Body elections, the Giridih Municipal Corporation also went to the polls. The last election in this municipal corporation, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), was held in 2018.

There are 36 councillor seats in the municipal corporation and one seat for mayor. In the 2018 election, Sunil Kumar Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the mayoral post, defeating Samir Raj Choudhary of the Indian National Congress. Meanwhile, Prakash Ram of the BJP secured the deputy mayor’s post, defeating Mohammad Istiak of the Congress.

Here are the live result updates for the 2026 Giridih Municipal Corporation election results.

