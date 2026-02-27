Adityapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who has won in Adityapur? Check full list of winners

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the polls to 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Jharkhand was underway on Friday amid tight security arrangements, officials said. The counting of ballot papers began around 8 am. Polling was conducted using two different colours of ballot papers — white for the election of councillors and pink for mayors or chairpersons. The elections were held on February 23, with over 63 per cent of the total 43 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

Adityapur Municipal Corporation Results 2026: Full list of winners

As part of the 2026 Jharkhand Urban Local Body elections, the Adityapur Municipal Corporation also went to the polls. In the 2026 election, the seat has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Here’s the full list of winners in the Adityapur Municipal Corporation:

Ward No. Winner 1 Banmali Mahto 2 Supriya Mahto 3 Pinky Chaudhuri 4 Shubham Pandey 5 Vinita Kumari Singh 6 Dhananjay Gupta 7 Paritosh Baij 8 Mona Besara 9 Durgacharan Besara 10 Shankar Sardar 11 Manju Devi 12 Motilal Bishnoi 13 14 15 Nathuni Singh 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35

Seats, wards and voting details

Elections were conducted for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs, and for councillors in 1,042 wards spread across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Although there are 1,087 wards across the 48 ULBs, voting was held in 1,042 wards. A total of 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant due to the absence of nominations, and polling in one ward of the Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

Candidates in the fray

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson. Meanwhile, 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, contested the elections for ward councillor posts.

The civic polls were not contested on official political party symbols, though several candidates were backed by various political outfits.