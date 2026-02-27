Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jharkhand
  3. Adityapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who has won in Adityapur? Check full list of winners

Adityapur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who has won in Adityapur? Check full list of winners

Written By: Om Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Counting of votes for Jharkhand’s 48 Urban Local Bodies was underway amid tight security. Over 63% turnout was recorded. Elections were held for mayors, chairpersons and 1,042 ward councillors across municipal corporations, nagar parishads and nagar panchayats.

List of winners in Adityapur Municipal Corporation
List of winners in Adityapur Municipal Corporation Image Source : PTI
Ranchi:

The counting of votes for the polls to 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Jharkhand was underway on Friday amid tight security arrangements, officials said. The counting of ballot papers began around 8 am. Polling was conducted using two different colours of ballot papers — white for the election of councillors and pink for mayors or chairpersons. The elections were held on February 23, with over 63 per cent of the total 43 lakh voters exercising their franchise.

Adityapur Municipal Corporation Results 2026: Full list of winners

As part of the 2026 Jharkhand Urban Local Body elections, the Adityapur Municipal Corporation also went to the polls. In the 2026 election, the seat has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Here’s the full list of winners in the Adityapur Municipal Corporation:

Ward No. Winner
1 Banmali Mahto
2 Supriya Mahto
3 Pinky Chaudhuri
4 Shubham Pandey
5 Vinita Kumari Singh
6 Dhananjay Gupta
7 Paritosh Baij
8 Mona Besara
9 Durgacharan Besara
10 Shankar Sardar
11 Manju Devi
12 Motilal Bishnoi
13  
14  
15 Nathuni Singh
16  
17  
18  
19  
20  
21  
22  
23  
24  
25  
26  
27  
28  
29  
30  
31  
32  
33  
34  
35  

Seats, wards and voting details

Elections were conducted for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs, and for councillors in 1,042 wards spread across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Although there are 1,087 wards across the 48 ULBs, voting was held in 1,042 wards. A total of 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant due to the absence of nominations, and polling in one ward of the Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

Candidates in the fray

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson. Meanwhile, 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, contested the elections for ward councillor posts.

The civic polls were not contested on official political party symbols, though several candidates were backed by various political outfits.

ALSO READ: Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who has won in Hazaribagh? Check full list of winners

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jharkhand
Jharkhand Local Body Elections 2026 Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections Jharkhand Municipal Council Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\