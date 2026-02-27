Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who has won in Hazaribagh? Check full list of winners

Ranchi:

The counting of votes to declare the results for elections to the civic bodies in Jharkhand is being conducted by the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC). The final results are expected to be released soon. In Jharkhand, there are a total of nine municipal corporations. One of these is the Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation, where the polling was held on Monday (February 23).

The Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation has a total of 36 seats, comprising 36 ward councillor posts and one mayoral seat.

Here's the full list of winners in Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation:

Ward no. Winner 1. 2. 3. Vijay Prasad 4. 5. 6. 7. Rita Nath 8. 9. Baijnath Ram 10. 11. 12. 13. Vikas Yadav 14. Prabha Gupta 15. Anshika Priya 16. 17. 18. 19. Usha Kumari 20. Pamita Sinha 21. Wasim Ahmed Khan 22. 23. 24. Mona Devi 25. Bholan Ram 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 31. Sudha Kumari 32. Mohammad Mushtakim 33. Munni Devi 34. 35. 36. 37.

Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2026

Elections were held for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats on Monday (February 23).

Overall, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 62 per cent, with key leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Hemant Sore, casting their votes. "Civic poll is part of our democratic system where we elect our local representative. We have exercised our franchise here," Soren had said after casting his vote.

There are 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but elections were held in 1,042 wards, as 41 councillors were elected unopposed, three wards remained vacant after no nomination was received, and polling in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was cancelled following the death of a candidate.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, contested the posts of ward councillors. The polls were not contested on the electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.