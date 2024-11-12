Dumka Assembly election: Can JMM chief Hemant's brother win in the Soren vs Soren fight?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dumka Assembly election: Soren vs Soren

Dumka Assembly Election 2024: The Dumka Assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes battle in the 2024 elections, as BJP candidate Sunil Soren will take on JMM's Basant Soren. Designated as constituency number 10, Dumka is an assembly constituency is one of the 6 assembly segments of Dumka (ST) Parliament Seat in Jharkhand. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Complete Jharkhand election coverage

Key candidates

The key candidates for the Dumka seat are Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sunil Soren and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Basant Soren.

When will Dumka vote?

The voting for the assembly election in Jharkhand is scheduled in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on November 13 while the second and final phase will take place on November 20. Voting in Dumka will take place in the first phase on November 13.

When will the results be declared?

The results of the Dumka assembly seat will be declared along with the other 80 seats on November 23.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Hemant Soren of JMM won the seat with a margin of 13188 (8.06 %). He was polled 81,007 votes with a vote share of 48.86%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lois Marandi who got 67,819 votes (40.91%). JVM candidate Anjula Murmu stood third with 3156 (1.9%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,63,512 (67.14%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lois Marandi won the seat. She was polled 69, 760 votes with a vote share of 44.65%. JMM candidate Hemant Soren got 64846 votes (41.51%) and was the runner-up. Lois defeated Hemant Soren by a margin of 4914 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,56,239 (69.24%).