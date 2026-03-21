Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended after shrine sees rush of 39,000 devotees in single day

Jammu:

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple was temporarily suspended on Saturday due to heavy rush at the Bhawan, officials said, with around 39,000 devotees offering prayers till late afternoon.

The surge in footfall is attributed to the ongoing Chaitra Navratri, which began on March 19 and will conclude on March 27. Authorities expect a significant influx of pilgrims from across the country during this period.

Officials said the yatra was halted around 4 pm due to overcrowding at the shrine. Police made public announcements asking pilgrims to return to their hotels, adding that fresh registrations would resume at 4 am on Sunday.

Devotee rush due to Navratri

More than 39,000 devotees reached Katra, the base camp for the shrine located atop the Trikuta Hills, in Reasi district. Over 10,000 additional pilgrims were reported to be on their way to the cave shrine after completing registration.

Hundreds of devotees chanting “Jai Mata Di” were seen trekking towards the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple on the third day of Navratri to seek blessings.

Authorities have deployed multi-tier security arrangements at the Katra base camp and along the route to ensure a safe yatra.

The sacred Shat Chandi Maha Yagya began at the shrine on Thursday, marking the start of Chaitra Navratri 2026, officials said.

They added that Vedic chants and rituals at the holy cave are believed to invoke peace, prosperity and well being for all. With a large influx of pilgrims expected, the shrine board has put in place extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience.

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