Two Village Defence Guards killed in Kishtwar, 'Kashmir Tigers' takes responsibility, CM Abdullah condemns

Security personnel launched a massive search operation in Kishtwar

Two Village Defence Guards (VDG) were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad and Kuldip Kumar. A terror group 'Kashmir Tigers' took the responsibility for gruesome killings.

The ruling party Jammu and Kashmir Nationa Conference (JKNC) posted a statement quoting party chief Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah, "J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah have condemned the gruesome killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar namely Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, in a forest area. They have said that such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving long-lasting peace in J&K. In this hour of grief, their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased."

According to the sources, the victims, who were shepherds by profession, had gone to Munzala Dhar (Adhwari) as usual to graze their cattle but today they did not return to their home.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed son of Mohammad Khalil and Kuldeep Kumar son of Amar Chand, both residents of Ohli Kuntwara. The family and locals became suspicious when both did not reach their homes till evening. Since then, a tense situation has prevailed in the area, and security forces have started a search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the terrorist organization "Kashmir Tigers" issued a statement taking responsibility for the killings. The organization claimed that they had killed them in the name of Islam and freedom of Kashmir. After the incident, security concerns have risen in the area. Police and security forces have increased vigilance in the area and have started investigating the matter.

