Fire engulfs near Chhath Ghat in Bihar's Katihar, creates panic among devotees

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Fire engulfs near Chhath Ghat in Bihar's Katihar

Amid the Chhath Puja celebrations across the country, chaos erupted near Katihar's Rampur Gwaltoli Chhath Ghat after the firecrackers bursting around fuel fire near the area. According to the information released, the incident occurred while the people were reportedly present near the ghat for the Chhath Puja celebrations, thus creating panic among the devotees.

Significantly, the authorities said, a major accident was averted after the locals brought the fire under control with the help of the fire brigade. More details about the case are awaited.