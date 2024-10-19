Two terrorists involved in several attacks nabbed in J-K's Poonch amid crackdown on terror modules

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a significant blow to terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, a joint operation led by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was successfully conducted in the Poonch sector based on intelligence inputs. The operation, carried out on October 18, resulted in the capture of two terrorists. They were identified as Abdul Aziz and Manwar Hussain.

Security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and grenades from the suspects, disrupting their operational capabilities. This operation marks a crucial step in dismantling terror networks, as both individuals were involved in orchestrating terror activities, including grenade attacks on religious sites and hospitals, terror financing, anti-national propaganda, and arms smuggling.

The recent arrests have weakened the logistical and operational networks of terror groups in the region, signalling a strong setback to their efforts. This success follows last month’s arrest of another associate, underscoring the relentless efforts of the Indian Army and security forces to ensure peace and stability in the valley.

