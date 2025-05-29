Two terrorist associates arrested with arms and ammunition in J-K's Shopian The security forces recovered also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Shopian:

Two terror associates were arrested on Thursday in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during the operation. Terrorist associates were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the 178 Battalion of CRPF at Baskuchan in Imam Sahib area of Shopian.

Security has been significantly heightened across the Kashmir Valley following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of several tourists. Authorities have intensified surveillance, increased patrolling, and deployed additional forces in sensitive areas to prevent any further incidents and ensure the safety of civilians and visitors.

Terrorist associates were arrested in a joint operation

Earlier on ay 19, two terrorist associates were arrested in a joint operation by the Indian Army's 34RR SOG Shopian and CRPF 178 Bn in DK Pora area of Shopian. Two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials were also recovered. Giving details, Shopian Police said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Shopian Police said this successful operation underscores the heightened vigilance, seamless coordination, and operational effectiveness of the security forces. It is believed that the timely interception may have averted a major security incident in the region, it said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between security forces and terrorists enters second day in Kishtwar

Also Read: Operation Trashi: One soldier martyred in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar