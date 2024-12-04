Territorial Army soldier shot at by terrorists in Kashmir’s Tral, area cordoned off

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Pulwama: Terrorists on Wednesday (December 4) fired upon a soldier of the Territorial Army at the Sofigund Aripal area of Tral hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The jawan was on leave and had come home.

The soldier identified as Delhair Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, suffered bullet injuries in his leg and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the entire area in an effort to apprehend the attackers.

Terrorists hurl grenades at army base

Terrorists hurled two grenades at a military post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. The attack happened at an army post behind the army camp in the Surankote area. Out of the two grenades, only one exploded while the other was diffused by experts.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the attack. Soon after the grenade attack, the security forces launched a search operation to trace the terrorists, the officials said. During the search operation, the safety pin of the exploded grenade was found near the perimeter wall of the Army camp, they added.

The officials said that a massive search operation was launched by the Army and police in the area to track down the terrorists, who fled after the attack. Earlier on Tuesday, security forces neutralised a terrorist in an overnight joint search and cordon operation that was launched on Monday night in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest in Srinagar's Harwan.

