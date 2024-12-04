Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Terrorists hurl grenades at army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, search operation underway

The joint teams of the Indian Army and police launched a massive search operation in Poonch after terrorists hurled grenades at an army post behind the army camp and fled the scene.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Poonch Published : Dec 04, 2024 14:00 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 14:00 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In an attack on the Indian Army, terrorists hurled two grenades at a military post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. The attack happened at an army post behind the army camp in the Surankote area. Out of the two grenades, only one exploded while the other was diffused by experts.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the attack. Soon after the grenade attack, the security forces launched a search operation to trace the terrorists, the officials said. During the search operation, the safety pin of the exploded grenade was found near the perimeter wall of the Army camp, they added.

The officials said that a massive search operation was launched by the Army and police in the area to track down the terrorists, who fled after the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)

