  5. Srinagar: Man held for stabbing cousin to death following altercation over parking vehicles

The victim was declared dead on arrival at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Hospital, the police spokesperson said, adding that an FIR under section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Parimpora police station.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Srinagar Updated on: October 13, 2024 17:30 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Srinagar: Man held for stabbing cousin to death following altercation over parking vehicles.

Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death following an altercation over parking space in Srinagar today (October 13). Zareef Ahmad Mir allegedly stabbed his cousin, Amir Razak Mir, during an argument over parking vehicles near their shops in the city's Parimpora area, a police spokesperson said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and arrested the accused, he added.

"The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence seized," he said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
