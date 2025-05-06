J-K: Security tightened in Poonch, Rajouri amid rising tensions with Pakistan, vehicle checking underway As per officials, the stepped-up vigilance comes as part of a broader effort by security agencies to prevent any further attempts at infiltration or subversive activities in the sensitive border areas. Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to grow in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

Poonch:

Security has been significantly intensified in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts following the recent surge in tensions with Pakistan, triggered by the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 innocent civilians dead on April 22. Fresh visuals from the region show security forces actively checking vehicles and conducting thorough inspections across key routes.

As per officials, the stepped-up vigilance comes as part of a broader effort by security agencies to prevent any further attempts at infiltration or subversive activities in the sensitive border areas. With the region already on edge after the Pahalgam incident, the presence of armed personnel and barricades has become increasingly visible in the region. Officials say the heightened alert is aimed not only at maintaining peace but also reassuring the local population amid the growing tensions.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Indian Army responds to unprovoked firing by Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has responded to unprovoked small-arms fire from Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 5 to early hours of May 6, as per the Indian Army. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army said in a statement, "During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner." This is the twelfth consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing began on the night of April 25 to 26.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan tensions LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 12th straight day, Indian Army retaliates