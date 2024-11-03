BJP appoints Sat Sharma as new Jammu and Kashmir president, replaces Ravinder Raina

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Sat Sharma

New BJP chief in J-K: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Sat Sharma as the new president of its Jammu and Kashmir unit, replacing Ravinder Raina from the position. Sharma has been at the helm earlier as well and is an experienced organisation person.

A party communication said Raina has been made a member of its national executive.

According to party sources, the tenure of Raina, who was in the chair since 2018, was over long back, and the change of guard is a natural exercise as the BJP prepares for organisational elections. The party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks, as per the news agency PTI.

BJP to elect its legislature party leader in J-K Assembly

The BJP will also elect its legislature party leader today at a meeting in Srinagar ahead of the first assembly session in the Union Territory to be held on November 4 after a six-year gap.

The BJP bagged its all-time high of 29 seats in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

However, its MLA Devender Singh Rana, who won the Nagrota assembly segment by a margin of over 30,000 votes and was a frontrunner for the leader of the opposition post because of his political stature within the party, died on Thursday following an illness.

Also Read: Anantnag encounter: How did Indian Army and J-K police avenge rifleman Hilal Ahmad Bhat's killing? Details

Also Read: Anantnag encounter: Two terrorists, who kidnapped and then killed Rifleman Hilal Ahmed, neutralised