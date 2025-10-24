Sajad Lone calls Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha results a 'fixed match' between NC and BJP Sajad Lone also launched a sharp attack on parties, questioning the voting pattern and alleging cross-voting and coordination between the two sides.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) President and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone on Friday alleged the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir were a “fixed match” between the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to social media platform X, Lone reacted sharply after BJP managed to win one of the four seats while the NC swept the remaining three.

“So BJP wins the fourth seat. As predicted fixed match. Axis of evil. NC and BJP.Thank God I abstained. Imagine what my plight would have been. Now mathematically proved. That it was a fixed match. Why did NC poll extra votes for candidate 3. They didn’t need to. They polled 31 votes for candidate 3. Only 29 votes would have sufficed. Even 28. Because BJP was fighting for seat 4. Who cross voted. Whose votes were rejected. And who was hand in glove,” he said on X.

The National Conference (NC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the opposition BJP emerged victorious on one.

Lone, the MLA from the Handwara assembly segment of north Kashmir, abstained from voting in the election.

The elections for the four Rajya Sabha seats in J-K were divided into three notifications. Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan of the NC, who was in a direct contest with Ali Mohammed Mir of the BJP for the seat in the first notification, emerged victorious.

In the second seat, NC's Sajjad Kitchloo defeated Rakesh Mahajan of the BJP. For the third notification, there was a contest for two seats. NC candidate and party treasurer G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, won the third seat, while the ruling party's young state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar lost to BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma in the fourth seat.

