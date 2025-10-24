BJP's Sat Sharma wins Rajya Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir in big jolt to Omar Abdullah: Who is he? Satpal Sharma, BJP Jammu and Kashmir president, is a seasoned politician and former cabinet minister, elected from Jammu West in 2014.

New Delhi:

In the first Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, Satpal Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the fourth seat, marking a significant win for the party in the Union Territory.

Who is Sat Sharma?

Satpal Sharma, the current president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, has had a long and diverse political career. He previously served as a cabinet minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government and was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Jammu West constituency in 2014. Sharma is also a chartered accountant, having become a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1986. Born into a Dogra Brahmin family in Jammu, he holds a B.Sc. degree from G.G.M. Science College, affiliated with the University of Jammu.

During the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Sharma was not given a party ticket for contesting. Following this, he was appointed as the acting president of the BJP’s state unit, further solidifying his leadership role in the region.

NC leaders secure three seats

The National Conference (NC) alliance maintained its dominance with JKNC leaders Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, and Shami Oberoi securing early victories. Ramzan won 58 votes in elections held at the Srinagar Legislative Assembly complex, where 86 of the 88 MLAs cast their votes, including detained MLA Mehraj Malik via postal ballot. Backed by Congress, PDP, CPI(M), AIP, and six Independents, the NC alliance secured a decisive majority, reaffirming its strong position in the 88-member Assembly.

BJP makes a key breakthrough

The fourth seat, contested between NC’s Imran Nabi Dar and BJP’s Satpal Sharma, concluded with Sharma winning 32 votes to Dar’s 22. This victory not only marks the BJP’s first Rajya Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir since the Article 370 abrogation but also highlights the party’s growing influence in the region. Previously, Shamsher Singh Manhas had been the sole BJP representative from Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha, serving from 2015 to 2021.

Why were polls being held after 4 years?

The Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held after a four-year gap because the union territory had no legislative assembly during this period. In India, Rajya Sabha members are elected by the legislators of each state and union territory, so without an assembly, elections could not take place.

The four seats of Jammu and Kashmir in the Upper House have remained vacant since 2021. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmed Laway completed their terms on February 15, 2021, while Fayaz Ahmed Mir and Shamsheer Singh Manhas finished theirs on February 10, 2021.

Following the bifurcation of the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh (without a legislature), the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act specified that the four sitting Rajya Sabha members of the erstwhile state would be considered elected to the seats allocated to the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Political implications

Sharma's win signals a nuanced political landscape in post-Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the NC’s earlier confidence of sweeping all four Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP's victory underscores its ability to challenge the dominant NC alliance, setting the stage for more competitive politics in the Union Territory.