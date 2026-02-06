Who is Anju Krishna, Tamil–Malayalam actress arrested among eight others for drug possession in Chennai Tamil and Malayalam actress Anju Krishna has reportedly been arrested among eight others for drug possession in Chennai.

New Delhi:

Tamil and Malayalam actress Anju Krishna has reportedly been arrested for drug possession in Chennai. At least eight people have arrested which includes Anju Krishna and an assistant director Vincy Nivetha.

According to reports, the arrests took place on Thursday, after the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) South team seized methamphetamine and ganja in Valasaravakkam.

Those taken into custody include Anju Krishna, Vincy Nivedha, Karthik Raja, Yashwant, Sriram, Alvibinsha, and Venkatesh Kumar. During the raid, police seized six grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of OG ganja, 15 grams of cannabis, an LSD stamp, and nine mobile phones.

Who is Anju Krishna

Anju Krishna is a 31-year-old actress who has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films. According to IMDb, she has appeared in films such as Akasham Kadann, Aaro, and Om Vellimalai.

The Tamil romantic drama film, Om Vellimalai, was released in 2023 and directed by Om Vijay. Apart from Anju, Om Vellimalai features Supergood Subramani and Veera Subash in key roles.

Anju Krishna's social media presence

Talking about Anju Krishna's social media presence, she has a following of 23.6K on Instagram and is quite active on social media, regularly posting pictures from her modelling work and photoshoots.

This is a developing story.

