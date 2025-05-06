Pakistani intruder arrested near Line of Control in J-K's Poonch sector, says Army The arrest of Pakistani national came amid tensions between India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Poonch:

A Pakistani national has been apprehended near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC, they said.

The arrested Pakistani national was swiftly taken into custody for questioning, and further details about the individual's identity, motive, and potential links are currently awaited as the investigation continues.

Notably, this comes days after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Two terrorist associates were arrested

Earlier in the day, two terrorist associates were arrested with arms and ammunition in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22. Terrorist associates were held during a naka checking operation at Buchpora town on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Security forces recovered a pistol, a grenade, and 15 live rounds from their possession.

