Chenab River dries up near Pakistan as India shuts water flow from dams in Jammu and Kashmir | Video

Parts of the Chenab River in parts of Jammu and Kashmir near Pakistan started to dry up on Tuesday after India closed all the gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project and Salal Dam to regulating the flow of water to the neighbouring country. This is the second time in as many days that the gates of the dams were closed amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

This resulted in such an unprecedented drop in water levels that residents in downstream areas were able to walk across the riverbed for the first time in living memory.

The move comes amid a series of diplomatic measures taken by India in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Besdies, India has also placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. The Chenab is one of the rivers covered under the treaty.

The Indus River system includes the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers, with usage rights divided between India and Pakistan under the 1960 agreement. Pakistan relies heavily on these rivers to irrigate a substantial portion of its agricultural land.

To avoid a severe impact on aquatic life, India is releasing small amounts of water as a routine measure through just one gate each of the Salal and Baglihar dams.

On Monday, locals expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and regulate the water flow to Pakistan, even though water levels in certain stretches of the Chenab River have dropped considerably. One local, speaking to ANI, strongly backed the decision and said not even a single drop of water should be sent to Pakistan, voicing solidarity with the Indian Army and the Prime Minister.

The Baglihar and Salal dams, both constructed as run-of-the-river projects, allow India to control the timing of water release downstream. Pakistan had initially raised objections during their construction and sought the World Bank's intervention. As a compromise, India agreed to lower the height of the Baglihar Dam by 1.5 metres to 143 metres, which also reduced its water storage capacity by 13.5 percent.