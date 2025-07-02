Operation Chhatru: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar district Security officials have confirmed that the operation remains active, with additional forces rushed to the area to tighten the cordon and prevent any possible escape by the terrorists. Measures are also being taken to safeguard civilians in the vicinity.

Kishtwar:

In a high-alert development from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday (July 2), security forces have launched an intense anti-terror operation following specific intelligence inputs. According to sources, a joint search operation was initiated in the Kanzal Mandu area of Kishtwar, based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants. As the forces combed the region, contact was established with the terrorists, triggering a live encounter.

The encounter began after police, aided by the Army and CRPF, launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kuchal area of Chhatru, acting on specific intelligence about terrorist presence, officials said. As the security forces approached the suspected location, terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce gun battle that was still underway at the time of the latest reports.

Security officials confirmed that the operation is currently ongoing, with reinforcements deployed to the area to prevent any escape and ensure civilian safety. More details are awaited as the situation unfolds on the ground.

Udhampur encounter

In a major counter-terror operation just days ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, security forces gunned down a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist and trapped three others during a fierce encounter in the Bihali area of Basantgarh, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials confirmed on June 26. The group of four terrorists, affiliated with the Pakistan-based JeM outfit, had reportedly been under surveillance for the past year. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, including Para commandos, launched a search-and-cordon operation early Thursday morning.

At approximately 8:30 am, contact was established with the militants near Karoor nullah, prompting an exchange of fire. One terrorist has since been neutralised, while three remain holed up in the dense forested terrain, officials said.

Operation Bihali in challenging terrain

The ongoing counter-insurgency effort, dubbed Operation Bihali, is taking place under foggy and adverse weather conditions, complicating efforts to flush out the remaining militants. Reinforcements have been deployed to maintain a tight perimeter and prevent any escape.

A defence spokesperson confirmed, "In the ongoing operation by the Indian Army and the J&K Police, one terrorist has been neutralised so far. The operation is still in progress."