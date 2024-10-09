VIDEO: 'Useless to talk about Article 370 till BJP is in power in Centre', says Omar Abdullah | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National Conference leader Omar Abdullah speaks to India TV.

The National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah today (October 9) spoke exclusively to India TV after the spectacular victory of his party in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024.

Omar Abdullah on Article 370

"We never said that we would talk about Article 370 immediately and it is useless to talk to the individual or person who removed it in Jammu and Kashmir. Till the time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in Centre, it is of no use to talk about Article 370," Abdullah said.

"Our political stand won't change. We never said that we would be silent on the issue of Article 370 or that it is not an issue for us anymore. But we are not ready to fool people. I have always said that expectations of getting it back from people, who scrapped Article 370, is foolishness. That is like deceiving people. But we would keep this issue alive," he said.

Abdullah on Congress' stand on J-K, Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024

"Maharashtra and Jharkhand are now a matter of concern for the Congress party", JKNC vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

Omar Abdullah added, "Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will now think more about Haryana poll results. His focus after the election results will be less on Jammu and Kashmir as he will be concentrating towards the big loss in Haryana.

Abdullah added that Congress must analyse the results of both states Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir as it is their internal matter so they will decide everything accordingly.

Rahul Gandhi today called the results of Haryana Assembly elections, unexpected and assured that complaints from various assembly constituencies would be brought to the Election Commission's attention. The Congress leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling India's victory in the state a triumph of the Constitution and democratic self-respect.

Omar Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir poll victory

"I did not expect this much of seats (42 seats) for National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, we will work for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir in the next five years. After losing many seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, our expectations in terms of seats were less," Abdullah said.

The former chief minister won Ganderbal and Budgam seats, defeating his nearest rivals from PDP by over 10,000 votes and 18,000 votes, respectively.

JKNC carried the alliance to victory by winning 42 seats in the results declared on Tuesday (October 8). Congress could win only six seats. Ninety seats went to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.