Omar Abdullah thanks PM Modi for his congratulatory message on Jammu-Kashmir election victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Omar Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election results: After winning in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message on securing victory in Valley.

Omar Abdullah thanked PM Modi and said that his party looks forward to a constructive relationship with the Centre.

Abdullah thanks PM Modi

Omar Abdullah posted on X and said, "Thank you very much for your message of congratulations @narendramodi sahib. We look forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism so that the people of J&K may benefit from continued development and good governance."

PM Modi congratulates National Conference for its performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday complimented the National Conference for its performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir with 42 seats and is poised to form the next government in the Union territory with its alliance partner Congress, which has bagged six seats.

"I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Modi said in a post on X.

Democracy has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir

Abdullah stated that stated the people have announced their verdict, adding that 'democracy' has prevailed in the state after a 'long time'. Omar Abdullah won both the assembly constituencies he was contesting in Kashmir. He won the Budgam seat by a margin of 18,485 votes against Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi. In Ganderbal, he won by a margin of 10,574 votes.

"People have announced their verdict": JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah after winning from Budgam, Ganderbal

Speaking to media persons after winning from both the seats, Omar Abdullah said, "Democracy has prevailed in J-K after a long time. People have announced their verdict... The results of a few seats are yet to be announced, but one thing cannot be denied people have chosen NC."

"The shortcomings have been filled by our alliance partners. Now that I am standing in Ganderbal, I thank every voter of Ganderbal... People worked hard for one day and voted for me, now I will work hard for the next five years for their welfare," he added.

He further said that he will decide in a few days about which seat he will represent.

"We have to call a meeting of the Legislative party, elect a leader of the legislative party, sit with the alliance, and elect an alliance leader, after which we have to stake our claim for the government. I will decide in a few days about which seat I will continue to represent," Omar Abdullah stated.

Earlier today, National Conference chief and father of Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah stated that people have given their mandate in the Assembly polls and that Omar Abdullah will become the next chief minister of the Union Territory.

"People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5...Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister," the senior Abdullah told reporters as Election Commission results indicated National Conference-Congress alliance likely crossing the majority mark in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Farooq said, "We want to tackle issues of unemployment, inflation and others. I am grateful to everybody for casting their votes. Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister."