Nowshera Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

The Nowshera Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 84 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is also one of the Assembly seats comprising the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. The BJP's Ravinder Raina represented the Nowshera constituency in 2014, while in 2008, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party candidate Radhay Sham Sharma won the seat.

Nowshera Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 74,836 voters in the Nowshera constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Of these, 38,391 voters were male, and 36,445 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 676 postal votes were cast in the constituency, with 644 considered valid.

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Nowshera constituency was 62,086. Of these, 31,525 voters were male, and 30,561 were female. There were 302 postal votes in the constituency, with 279 considered valid.

Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll date

The Nowshera constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other constituencies of the state, including Ganderbal and Budgam.

Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result date

The result for Nowshera will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nowshera Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024: Candidates declared

So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party has not announced its candidate to contest from the seat. However, JKNC has fielded Surinder Choudhary from the seat. JKPDP for the 2024 polls has fielded Adv. Haq Nawaz from the seat.

Nowshera Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ravinder Raina won the seat with a margin of 9,503 votes. He polled 37,374 votes, with 49.51%. He defeated then JKPDP candidate Surinder Choudhary, who got 27,871 votes, with 36.92%. Congress candidate Ravinder Kumar Sharma stood third with 5,342 votes (7.08%), and independent candidate Rajinder Kumar was in the fourth position with just 1,208 votes (1.60%). The total number of valid votes polled was 75,058.

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKNC candidate Radhay Sham Sharma won the seat. He polled 16,511 votes, with a vote share of 26.47%. Congress candidate Romesh Chander Sharma got 12,691 votes (20.35%) and was the runner-up. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 62,365. Then BSP candidate Surinder Kumar Choudhary came in third with 12,186 votes (19.54%), and BJP candidate Vishwinder Dev was in the fourth position with 11,667 votes (18.76%).

Nowshera Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1987: Beli Ram (INC)

1996: Radhay Sham Sharma (INC)

2002: Romesh Chander (INC)

2008: Radhay Sham Sharma (JKNC)

2014: Ravinder Raina (BJP)

Nowshera Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 75,058 in the Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 62,365.