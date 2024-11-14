NIA attaches property of key terror accused involved in killing of two non-locals in Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Terrorist attack: As part of its efforts to dismantle the Kashmir terror network, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the immovable property of a key terror accused involved in the killing of two non-locals in the valley in February this year, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

According to the NIA, the accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo, is linked with 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Why was property attached?

The attachment is part of a probe in the case relating to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, it said. The property, located in Zaldagar, Srinagar, was attached on Wednesday under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it added. "Led by their TRF/LeT handler based in Pakistan, the conspiracy was aimed at killing innocent people in India with the objective of spreading terror and inciting violence," said the statement.

The NIA said that the investigations led to the arrest of Langoo, Dar and Dawood following the killing of the two non-locals on February 7, while the Pakistan-based mastermind Jahangir is still at large.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, along with ammunition, from the 10 Marlas property which had been transferred to Langoo's father and others by its original owner, the agency said.

Langoo, who was arrested on February 12, was charge-sheeted along with the other accused in August and is lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. He is facing trial under various sections of IPC, UAPA and Indian Arms Act.

TRF, which surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of the LeT, is also designated as a terrorist organisation. It has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities. The outfit is also behind several attacks on Indian security forces including local policemen, the NIA said.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Two Village Defence Guards killed by terrorists in Kishtwar, 'Kashmir Tigers' takes responsibility

Also Read: Encounter breaks out in J-K's Bandipora, two terrorists likely to be trapped