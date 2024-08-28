Mehbooba Mufti not to contest upcoming J-K polls, cites inability to fulfill party agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: In a significant political development, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has announced that she will not be contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti, who previously served as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state, pointed out that even if she were to become the CM again, she would be unable to fulfil her party’s agenda under the current circumstances in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mufti expressed her concerns about the political environment in Jammu and Kashmir, indicating that the present conditions are not conducive to realizing the PDP’s objectives. She suggested that the central government’s policies and the status of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory pose "significant challenges to governance" and the implementation of her party’s vision for the region.

"I have been chief minister of a government with the BJP which revoked FIRs against 12,000 persons (in 2016). Can we do that now? I, as the chief minister of a government with (PM) Modi, wrote a letter to separatists to invite them for talks. Can you do that today? I got a ceasefire (implemented) on the ground. Can you do that today? If you cannot take back an FIR as chief minister, what does one do with such a post?" she said.

