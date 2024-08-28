J-K Assembly elections 2024: PDP releases fresh list of 17 candidates for Central and North Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

J-K Assembly elections 2024: People's Democratic Party, on Wednesday, released a fresh list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. According to the party's notification, these candidates have been nominated for Central and North Kashmir. The list includes Mohammad Khursheed Alam from Eidgah, Aga Syed Munatzir Mehdi from Budgam, Sheikh Gowher Ali from Zadibal, Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo from Chanapora, and Advocate Haq Nawaz from Nowshera among others.

Here's the full list of candidates

Image Source : PDPPDP released a list of 17 candidates.

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter jumps into electoral fray

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, officially entered the electoral arena on Tuesday (August 27), making her the third generation of the Mufti family to do so. Iltija filed her nomination from the party's stronghold Bijbehara assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Accompanied by her mother, Mehbooba and a large crowd of supporters, Iltija submitted her nomination papers to the returning officer for the Bijbehara constituency. The seat has been held by Abdul Rehman Veeri, a loyalist of the Mufti family, for the last four consecutive terms. Talking to reporters after filing her nomination, Iltija Mufti said she would raise "injustice and harassment meted out to people of Kashmir" in the assembly. "I have always stood by the truth and will continue to do it," she added.

PDP releases party's manifesto

Last week, the PDP released its manifesto for the Assembly elections, promising to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to its "original status", and advocate for confidence-building measures (CBMs) and regional cooperation between India and Pakistan. The manifesto was released during a function at the party headquarters here by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior leaders of the party. The manifesto said the "unconstitutional and illegal revocation" of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has "further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region".

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

