Massive crackdown after Pahalgam terror attack: Over 1,400 people detained in Kashmir | Here's what we know

In the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, security forces have launched a massive crackdown across the region. More than 250 overground workers (OGWs) linked to terror outfits have been detained in South Kashmir as part of an intensified investigation. Additionally, authorities have detained around 1,200 individuals across Kashmir who are accused of terrorism-related cases.

In total, approximately 1,450 people have been taken into custody for questioning as part of the joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies.

What is the purpose of this action?

According to officials, the sweeping detentions are part of a broader effort to uncover the network that facilitated the Pahalgam terror attack. Overground workers are suspected to have played a key role by providing logistical or intelligence support to the attackers.

While the exact involvement of each detained individual is still under investigation, security agencies believe this crackdown is crucial to disrupting the infrastructure that enables such attacks. The ongoing interrogations are expected to yield critical insights into how the attackers were able to plan and execute such a devastating act.

Government on alert mode

As of the latest updates, a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting is underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The meeting, convened in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, is being chaired by the Prime Minister himself.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are in attendance. According to sources, the government is considering major decisions to counter terrorism, and significant policy or operational actions may be announced soon.

When did the Pahalgam terrorist attack happen?

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists carried out a brutal and targeted attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, leaving at least 26 people dead. According to eyewitness accounts and officials, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire after first asking victims their religion and names. In a horrifying turn, the attackers even forced men to remove their pants to check their private parts, reportedly to identify and target Hindus.

This barbaric act has sparked widespread outrage across the country. Social media and public forums are filled with demands urging the government to take decisive and strict action against those responsible and the networks aiding them.

