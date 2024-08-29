Langate Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 51196 or 72.51% in the Langate Assembly Constituency.

Langate Assembly Election 2024: The Langate Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Langate is part of Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and comes under Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency.

In 2014, Abdul Rashid Sheikh of the Independent won the seat by defeating Ghulam Nabi Ganai of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party with a margin of 2505 votes. In 2008, Ab Rashid Sheikh of the Independent won this seat with 7,964 votes or 21.86% vote share. In 2002 assembly election, Sharief-ud-din ShariqJ of the JKN won this seat with 8058 votes.

Langate Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 51121 voters in the Langate constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 26538 voters were male and 24583 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. Total 84 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Langate constituency was 36423. Out of this, 20858 voters were male and 15565 were female. There were only 13 postal votes in the constituency.

Langate Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Langate constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other constituencies of the state.

Langate Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Langate will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Langate Assembly Elections 2024: Past winners

1977: Mohammad Sultan Ganai (Panditpuri), Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

1983: Abdul Ahad Wani, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

1987: Abdul Ahad Wani, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

1996: Abdul Ahad Wani, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

1999 (By Polls): Mohammad Sultan Ganai (Panditpuri), People's Democratic Party

2002: Sharifuddin Shariq, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference

2008: Engineer Rashid, Independent

Langate Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 51196 or 72.51% in the Langate Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 36429, or 61.33%.