Langate Assembly Election LIVE: JKPDP or JKN, who will win?

Langate Assembly Election 2024: The Langate Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Langate is one of the Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Jammu and Kashmir People Conference (JKPC) are the main parties in the constituency. Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid won the Langate constituency in 2014 for the second consecutive time. Engineer Rashid registered his first victory in 2008 as an independent candidate. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, JKNC candidate Sharief-ud-din Shariq defeated the JKPDP's Mohammad Sultan Ganai Panditpuri and Congress candidate Mohd Amin Khan. In 1996 and 1987, the JKNC's Abdul Ahad Wani won the constituency.

Langate Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 70,608 voters in the Langate constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 37,130 voters were male and 33,477 were female. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 84 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Langate in 2014 was 40 (39 were men and only 1 was a woman).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Langate constituency was 59,403. Out of this, 31,084 voters were male and 28,319 were female. There were only 13 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Langate in 2008 was 40 (38 were men and 2 were women).

Langate Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Langate constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other constituencies of the UT, including Samba and Sopore.

Langate Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Langate will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Langate Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Syed Ghulam Nabi Bukhari, Congress candidate Irshad Hussain Ganaie, Jammu and Kashmir People Conference's (JKPC) Irfan Sultan Pandithpuri and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Mohammad Munawar Khawaja are the main candidates in the Langate seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC.

Langate Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid won the seat with a margin of 2,505 votes. He was polled 18,172 votes with a vote share of 35.49%. He defeated JKPDP candidate Ghulam Nabi Ganai, who got 15,667 votes (30.60%). JKPC candidate Mohd Abdullah Mir stood third with 10,015 votes (19.56%), and independent candidate Irshad Hussain Ganaie was in the fourth position with just 1,819 votes (3.55%). The total number of votes polled was 51,204 (72.52%).

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid won the seat. He was polled 7,964 votes with a vote share of 21.86%. JKPDP candidate Mohammad Sultan Ganai Panditpuri got 7,754 votes (21.29%) and was the runner-up. Rashid defeated Ganai by a margin of just 210 votes. The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 36,436 (61.34%). JKNC candidate Sharief-ud-din Shariq came in third with 5,266 votes (14.46%), and independent candidate Mohd Abdullah Advocate was in the fourth position with 4,188 votes (11.50%).

Langate Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Mohammad Sultan Ganai Panditpuri (JKNC)

1983: Abdul Ahad Wani (JKNC)

1987: Abdul Ahad Wani (JKNC)

1996: Abdul Ahad Wani (JKNC)

1999 bypoll: Mohammad Sultan Ganai Panditpuri (JKPDP)

2002: Sharief-ud-din Shariq (JKNC)

2008: Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid (Independent)

2014: Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid (Independent)

Langate Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 51,204 or 72.52% in the Langate Assembly constituency. In 2008, the total number of votes polled in this Assembly seat was 36,436, or 61.34%.

