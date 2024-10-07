Assembly Election Results 2024: Poll outcome for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir to be declared on October 8

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Election Result 2024: The Assembly Elections 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana ended on October 5. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow, October 8, at 8 am. The voting for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana was held on October 5. Jammu and Kashmir voted in three different phases on September 18 (24 seats), 25 (26 seats), and October 1 (40 seats). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the important parties in Haryana. The JJP is in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), while the INLD has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), Congress, and BJP are the important parties in Jammu and Kashmir. The Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), Sajad Gani Lone's Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), and Engineer Rashid's Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party are other important parties.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The total number of electors in Haryana as per electoral rolls is 2,03,00,255. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manohar Lal Khattar was the Haryana Chief Minister from 2014 to 2024. Nayab Singh Saini succeeded him in March this year, just before the crucial state Assembly elections.

Haryana Key Candidates

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (BJP) from Ladwa, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress) from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Om Prakash Dhankar (BJP) from Badli, Vinesh Phogat (Congress) from Julana, Captain Abhimanyu (BJP) from Narnaund, Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP) from Adampur, Arti Singh Rao (BJP) from Ateli, Gopal Goyal Kanda (HLP) from Sirsa, Shruti Choudhry (BJP) from Tosham, Dushyant Chautala (JJP) from Uchana Kalan, Brijendra Singh (Congress) from Uchana Kalan, Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) from Gohana, Gian Chand Gupta (BJP) from Panchkula, Chander Mohan (Congress) from Panchkula, Udai Bhan (Congress) from Hodal, Kanwar Pal Gurjar (BJP) from Jagadhri, Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD) from Ellenabad, Aseem Goel (BJP) from Ambala City, Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP) from Israna, Kuldeep Sharma (Congress) from Ganaur, Arjun Singh Chautala (INLD) from Rania, Devender Singh Babli (BJP) from Tohana, Digvijay Singh Chautala (JJP) from Dabwali, Jagbir Singh Malik (Congress) from Gohana, Sunita Duggal (BJP) from Ratia, Nirmal Singh (Congress) from Ambala City, Rao Narbir Singh (BJP) from Badshahpur, Rao Dan Singh (Congress) from Mahendragarh, Ranjit Singh Chautala (Independent) from Rania, Mool Chand Sharma (BJP) from Ballabgarh, Savitri Jindal (Independent) from Hisar, Chiranjeev Rao (Congress) from Rewari and Anurag Dhandha (AAP) from Kalayat are some of the key candidates in the Haryana Assembly polls.

What happened in 2019 Haryana polls?

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and failed to get a majority on its own. The party led by Manohar Lal Khattar in the state was backed by Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which won 10 seats and formed a coalition government. Khattar took over as the Chief Minister for the second consecutive time, with Dushyant as his deputy. The Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress won 31 seats and remained in the opposition. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won just a single seat in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The total number of electors in Jammu and Kashmir as per electoral rolls is 88,66,704. Jammu and Kashmir has been a Union Territory since 2019 after the revocation of Article 370. The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was dissolved by the Governor in 2018 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP government. The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place in 2014.

Jammu and Kashmir Key Candidates

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (JKNC) from Ganderbal and Budgam, Iltija Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Vikar Rasool Wani (Congress) from Banihal, Hasnain Masoodi (JKNC) from Pampore, Waheed Para (JKPDP) from Pulwama, Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Congress) from Dooru, Ravinder Raina (BJP) from Nowshera, Ali Mohammad Sagar (JKNC) from Khanyar, Shamim Firdous (JKNC) from Habbakadal, Ghulam Nabi Lone (JKPDP) from Charar-i-Sharif, Sofi Yousuf (BJP) from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Abdul Rehman Veeri (JKPDP) from Shangus-Anantnag East, Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP) from Padder-Nagseni, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (CPM) from Kulgam, Peerzada Mohammad Syed (Congress) from Anantnag, Mirza Mehboob Beg (JKPDP) from Anantnag, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori (Independent) from Inderwal, Sajad Gani Lone (JKPC) from Handwara and Kupwara, Altaf Bukhari (JKAP) from Chanapore, Tara Chand (Congress) from Chhamb, Balwant Singh Mankotia (BJP) from Chenani, Harsh Dev Singh (JKNPP) from Chenani, Abdul Rahim Rather (JKNC) from Charar-i-Sharif, Tariq Hameed Karra (Congress) from Central Shalteng, Shagun Parihar (BJP) from Kishtwar, Chaudhary Lal Singh (Congress) from Basohli and Muzaffar Hussain Baig (Independent) from Baramulla are some of the key candidates in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

What happened in 2014 Jammu and Kashmir polls?

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the JKPDP became the single-largest party with 28 seats. The BJP secured 25 seats and decided to form a coalition government with the JKPDP under the leadership of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Mehbooba Mufti, the daughter of Sayeed, became the Chief Minister after the death of her father but had to resign in 2018 after the BJP decided to withdraw from the coalition. The Omar Abdullah-led JKNC won 15 seats and remained in the opposition. The Congress party was reduced to just 12 seats.