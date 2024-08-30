Kupwara Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kupwara Assembly constituency

Kupwara Assembly Election 2024: The Kupwara Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). PDP, JK National Conference, and JPC are the main parties in the constituency. Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference's Bashir Ahmad Dar won the election in 2014, defeating PDP's Mohd Fayaz. Mir Saifullah of the JKNC had won the seat in 2008.

Kupwara Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the Election Commission, there were 1,07,033 electors in the Kupwara constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 55,634 were males and 51,397 were females. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 79 postal ballot votes were counted. 71,080 votes were polled on EVM. The number of service voters in Kupwara in 2014 was 226 (153 were men and 73 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Kupwara constituency was 88,942, out of which 46,452 were males and 42,490 were females. There were 55,525 votes polled in the constituency. As many as 231 service voters were there on the seat in 2008 (178 were males and 53 were females).

Kupwara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Kupwara constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the third phase on October 1, along with the other 39 constituencies of the Union Territory, including Uri, Baramulla, and Gulmarg.

Kupwara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Kupwara will be declared on October 4, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kupwara Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

National Conference has fielded its provisional President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani from Kupwara. The BJP and PDP are yet to declare their candidate for the seat.

Kupwara Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2014, Bashir Ahmad Dar from JPC defeated JKPDP's Mir Mohd Fayaz with a margin of 151 votes. Dar was polled 24,754 votes while the latter got 24,603 votes. The voting in the constituency had taken place on December 2, 2014, and the results were declared on December 23.

In 2008, JKN's Mir Saifullah beat PDP's Fayaz Ahmad Mir by 5,182 votes. Saifullah got 16,696 votes whereas Ahmad was polled 11,514 votes. The voting took place in the constituency on November 30, 2008, and the counting was done on December 28.

Kupwara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: MS Tantray (Indian National Congress)

1972: GH Mohd (Indian National Congress)

1977: Assad Ullah Shah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)

1983: Peer Abdul Gani (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)

1987: Mushtaq Ahmed Lone (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)

1996: Saifullah Mi (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)

2002: Saifullah Mir (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)

2008: Saifullah Mir (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference)

2014: Bashir Ahmad Dar (Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference)

Kupwara Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 71,154 or 67.10% in the Kupwara Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 55,525, or 62.4%.