Kulgam Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will it be fifth win for CPM’s Tarigami, or new face take lead?

Anticipation and fervor fill the political arena of Jammu and Kashmir as the counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies started today in the Union Territory.

While political parties (including BJP, Congress, JKPDP, JKNC, among others) have affirmed significant gains in this electoral battle, the 2024 results are considered particularly significant as they are being held post the abrogation of Article 370, and will decide the fate of a few key players.

As the counting begins for all 90 seats, this article focuses on the major details related to the Kulgam Assembly Constituency.

Key Candidates

CPM has fielded its four-time MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami while Mehbooba Mufti's PDP has given a ticket to Mohd Amin Dar, People's Party to Nazir Ahmad Laway and Apni Party to Mohammad Aaqib Dar. The CPI(M) has an alliance with Congress and the National Conference.

It is pertinent to note that the Kulgam seat in South Kashmir is a stronghold of CPI(M). Since 1996, this seat has been continuously represented by Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of CPI(M). This time, he is also the consensus candidate of the Congress-National Conference alliance, while parties like the PDP and others are also contesting the elections. Tarigami is seeking votes based on the development work he has done, while opposition parties are targeting him over local issues.

Who Won the Seat in the 2014 and 2008 Elections

The Kulgam Assembly constituency has been a stronghold of the CPI (M), with party leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami representing the seat since 1996. He is up against three other candidates from the PDP, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, and the Apni Party.

Specifically talking about the 2014 and 2008 polls, Tarigami registered his win from the seat by 20574 votes and 17175 votes, respectively, against the same candidate, Nazir Ahmad Laway of the JKPDP.



