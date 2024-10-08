Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress-NC win poll battle or will BJP surprise?

Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024 Results: All is set for the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a phenomenon occurring after 10 years in the region. This is the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The region witnessed impressive voting percentages in all three phases in which the voters lined up to express their opinion and elect the new government. Several top leaders are in the fray, including Omar Abdullah, Iltija Mufti, and Ravinder Raina, among others. The Exit Polls predicted a hung assembly in J-K. What do the Exact Polls say? Follow LIVE updates on the counting of votes as we take you through all updates on the result day.