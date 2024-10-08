Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress-NC win poll battle or will BJP surprise?

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted for the BJP and exuded confidence in emerging as the largest party in the polls.

"BJP has taken people in J&K on the path to development, they have taken away from stone pelting. They have been freed of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynasties. So, the manner in which we have headed from bullet to ballot, from terrorism to tourism, people have voted for the BJP and it will emerge as the largest party and we will form the party," he said.