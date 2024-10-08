Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
  News
  Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress-NC win poll battle or will BJP surprise?
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can Congress-NC win poll battle or will BJP surprise?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results LIVE updates: The stage is set for the culmination of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, first in 10 years. Who will win the mega poll battle? Will Congress-NC alliance emerge victorious or can BJP surprise and take lead? Follow all latest updates.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Srinagar Updated on: October 08, 2024 7:10 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results

Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024 Results: All is set for the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a phenomenon occurring after 10 years in the region. This is the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The region witnessed impressive voting percentages in all three phases in which the voters lined up to express their opinion and elect the new government. Several top leaders are in the fray, including Omar Abdullah, Iltija Mufti, and Ravinder Raina, among others. The Exit Polls predicted a hung assembly in J-K. What do the Exact Polls say? Follow LIVE updates on the counting of votes as we take you through all updates on the result day.

 

Live updates :Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024

  • Oct 08, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina confident of winning 30-35 seats

    Ravinder Raina said, "BJP has done work for the people of J&K...We are hopeful that we will win the elections with full majority...We will win 30-35 seats...The independent candidates supported by BJP will also win..."

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Kavinder Gupta says poll results will be in BJP's favour

    On exit polls, Kavinder Gupta said, "There are differences between the numbers in exit polls and our numbers. We have been among the people...We know the opinion of people...Results will be in the favour of BJP..."

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: BJP's Kavinder Gupta confident of emerging as largest party

    BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted for the BJP and exuded confidence in emerging as the largest party in the polls.

    "BJP has taken people in J&K on the path to development, they have taken away from stone pelting. They have been freed of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynasties. So, the manner in which we have headed from bullet to ballot, from terrorism to tourism, people have voted for the BJP and it will emerge as the largest party and we will form the party," he said.

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Independent candidate from Ramban says voters waiting eagerly for results

    Independent candidate from Ramban, Suraj Singh Parihar said, "The zeal among people is very high...This democratic process has reached the final moments of its final stage. Counting will be held today...Voters must be waiting eagerly..."

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: 46 is the majority mark

    Out of 90 Assembly seats, a party or a coalition needs to win 46 seats in order to form the government. The counting of votes will start at 8 am sharp today.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Police force and paramilitary force are alert, says SSP Rajouri

    SSP Rajouri Randeep Kumar said, "...We have made all efforts to have foolproof security arrangements, we have made all efforts to ensure that nobody faces any inconvenience. Only those with issued ID cards are being allowed after checking... The police force and paramilitary force are alert and we have made proper arrangements for security. Counting process will conclude peacefully...All our surveillance equipment are working...All teams are alert."

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Nearly 70 per cent voting in third phase

    Jammu and Kashmir saw the voting percentage of 69.69 per cent in the third and final phase of elections on October 1. Samba recorded the highest turnout with 76.49 per cent while the lowest percentage was seen in Baramulla with 61.03 per cent.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Above 57 per cent voting in second phase

    Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.31 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of elections on September 25. Reasi witnessed a turnout of 74.68 per cent while Srinagar saw a turnout of 30.08 per cent.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Over 60 per cent voter turnout in first phase of voting

    Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed 61.38 per cent of voter turnout in the first phase of polling on September 18. Kishtwar had recorded the highest percentage with 80.20 per cent. Pulwama saw the lowest turnout with 46.99 per cent.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Assembly polls held in three phases

    The Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases -- September 18, September 25, and October 1.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: BJP President and candidate from Nowshera Assembly Ravinder Raina performs Hawan

    BJP President and candidate from Nowshera Assembly, Ravinder Raina performed Hawan ahead of the counting of votes.

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Security heightened at counting centre in Srinagar

    Security has been heightened in the capital city Srinagar ahead of the counting of votes scheduled to begin at 8 am today.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:18 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: BJP candidate from Bahu Assembly constituency visits Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Mandir in Jammu

    Vikram Randhawa, BJP candidate from Bahu Assembly constituency visited Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Mandir in Jammu ahead of the counting of votes for the J&K Assembly elections.

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Security heightened at counting centre in Ramban

    Security has been heightened at a counting centre in Ramban ahead of the counting of votes scheduled to start at 8 am.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:10 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Security heightened across UT

    Security has been ramped up across the Union Territory ahead of the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:09 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. The postal ballots are expected to be counted first, followed by the EVMs.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:07 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: All set for counting of votes

    Everything is in readiness for the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir. While the Congress and National Conference, who contested the Assembly polls in alliance, hope to win the election and form its government, the BJP hopes to do the same, in the first polls in the region after the abrogation of Article 370.

