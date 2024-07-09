Kathua terror attack: Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked 'Kashmir Tigers' claims responsibility, 5 army personnel killed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district

Kathua terror attack: Kashmir Tigers, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Indian Army convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. At least five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and as many were injured on Monday (July 8) when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party.

Notably, this marks the second significant terror incident in Kathua district within a month, following a similar confrontation on June 12 and 13, which resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and a CRPF jawan.

'Kashmir Tigers' claims responsibility

Kashmir Tigers has issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack. The said, "Mujahideen used grenades and sniper rifles. Mujahideen managed to get out safely after the attack. According to the reports so far, 7 captured officers were killed and 6 were injured in this attack. This attack is revenge for the three Mujahideen martyred in Doda (2024-06-26). More devastating attacks will be launched soon. The war will continue till the freedom of Kashmir."

Kathua terror attack

Heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday. The terrorists targeted an army truck, part of a routine patrolling party, with a grenade and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, around 3:30 pm.

Following the attack, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest, while the army, supported by police and paramilitary personnel, retaliated. The army vehicle, which had ten occupants, suffered the brunt of the assault, resulting in fatal injuries to five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). Five others were transferred to the Pathankot military hospital for medical treatment.

A search operation is currently underway in Badnota village of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir following a terror attack.

The traditionally peaceful atmosphere of the Jammu region has been disrupted in recent months by a spate of ambushes and attacks carried out by terrorists, especially in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi. This surge in terrorist activities is believed to be linked to efforts by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region.

The terror attack was the fifth in the Jammu region in a month. The militancy has returned after being wiped out over two decades ago.

