Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist ambush claims four army personnel, injures six in Kathua

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: A terrorist ambush claims four army personnel, injures six in Kathua.

In a tragic incident, four Indian Army personnel lost their lives while six others sustained injuries in an ambush orchestrated by terrorists in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency PTI. A terrorist attack targeted an Indian Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a confrontation between the soldiers and the attackers. The terrorists attacked the army vehicle near Loi Marad village. In response, the Indian Army surrounded the area and initiated a search operation to locate the terrorists.

In an ongoing encounter with terrorists, four Indian Army personnel have been injured. The confrontation continues as security forces engage with the militants. According to official sources, the injured soldiers have been transported to a military hospital in the district. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

The encounter remains active, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in the area to neutralise the threat posed by the terrorists.

The encounter between the army and the terrorists is ongoing in the Badnota village of the Machhedi area in Kathua district. Security forces continue to comb the region for remaining threats.

Significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen as six terrorists killed in encounters

Meanwhile, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander of 1sec RR, announced on Monday that the recent killing of six terrorists in two separate encounters in South Kashmir has dealt a significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen. During these operations, one Army personnel also sacrificed his life.

Encounters in South Kashmir

The first encounter occurred in Modergam village, followed by another confrontation in the Frisal Chinnigam area. Both operations resulted in the elimination of the terrorists.

Increase in terrorist activities

Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a surge in terrorist attacks over the past few months. In June, three terrorists were neutralized by security forces in an encounter in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda, according to ADGP Anand Jain.

Also read | NIA nabs key accused in narco-terror nexus case, was linked to LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen