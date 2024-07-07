Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
  NIA nabs key accused in narco-terror nexus case, was linked to LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen

The case came to light in 2020 after drugs and cash were confiscated from a car intercepted by the Police in Handwara. The case was taken over by the NIA later whose investigation revealed that funds were raised by selling the narcotics which were, in turn, used for terrorism.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Kupwara Published on: July 07, 2024 20:54 IST
NIA arrests key accused in narco-terror nexus case
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a major success in destroying the narco-terror module in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested a key accused in the narco-terror nexus case. Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi alias Saleem Andrabi who has been arrested by the NIA is a resident of district Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to NIA, Andrabi's arrest marks a major success in dismantling the narco-terror nexus and the ecosystem established in India by the notorious terrorist organisations from across the border.

As per NIA, Saleem Andrabi had been on the run since June 2020. Andrabi was charge-sheeted under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case. The NIA has stated that Saleem was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and was carrying a reward on his head. 

The narco-terror nexus case

It is pertinent to note that, security forces, along with the NIA and UT administration are making strides to deal with the drug menace and the narco-terror modules in the valley. The NIA took over the investigation of the case on June 16, 2020, from the local police. The NIA, during the course of the investigation, found that Andrabi was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy of procuring and selling narcotics and generating funds in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India for the revival of terror. NIA investigations reveal that funds generated through the narcotics racket were pumped into Jammu and Kashmir by a network of overground workers (OGW) to promote terrorist violence.

Originally, the case was registered at Handwara police station after the arrest of Abdul Momin Peer. Peer was arrested following the confiscation of Rs 20,01,000 cash and two kg of heroin from his car. Upon questioning, Peer led the police to the recovery of another 15 kg of heroin and Rs 1.15 crore cash. As the investigation proceeded, NIA has so far charge-sheeted a total of 15 accused, through various charge sheets filed between December 2020 and February 2023, in the case, in which investigations are continuing, the statement added.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Security forces bust narco-terror module in Kupwara, seize drugs and explosives, three arrested

 

 

