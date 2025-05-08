Kashmir on high alert: Control rooms set up in 10 districts after Indian missile strikes terror camps in Pak Operation Sindoor: The room can be contacted to address public concerns, coordinate emergency services, and provide requisite support and assistance amid high alert after India struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.

Srinagar:

In the aftermath of India's missile strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), authorities in Srinagar have set up central control rooms across the Kashmir Valley to closely monitor the situation and any potential fallout. Similar control room have been set up across 10 districts of Kashmir.

"In view of the prevailing situation, a Joint Control Room is established at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar," the local district magistrate said in an order.

24x7 control rooms set up in Kashmir

According to the District Magistrate, the control room will function 24/7 as a centralized center to coordinate efforts between departments, track ongoing developments, and ensure prompt sharing of information. "It shall also act as a grievance redressal platform for the general public, enabling efficient resolution of issues arising in real time," the order said.

The control room can be contacted to address public concerns, coordinate emergency response services, and offer necessary support and assistance.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked all administrative secretaries and heads of departments not to sanction employees any leave except under exceptional circumstances.

Indian Army: Operation Sindoor

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taibas base Muridke, under Operation Sindoor.

Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan's Muridke, one of the nine terror camps struck by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, is a site where terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack, were trained, a senior military official said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla, military officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

