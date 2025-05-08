Jodhpur: Schools to remain closed till further orders following 'Operation Sindoor', ongoing border tension Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed the police officials to take immediate action against those spreading rumours and intensify effective social media monitoring.

Jodhpur:

All schools will remain shut in Rajasthan's Jodhpur till further orders following missile strikes in Pakistan by the Indian forces on Wednesday (May 7). Jodhpur administration has announced holiday in all private, government schools and Anganwadis from Thursday (May 8) till further orders," said District Collector Gaurav Agarwal.

Schools to remain closed in other parts of Rajasthan

In addition, the district administration has also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Friday (May 9), citing the ongoing border tension. Government and private schools in border districts like Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer will remain closed as a precautionary measure in Rajasthan.

All schools have been closed in the four border districts of Rajasthan following missile strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces. These districts are located along the Indo-Pak border. The western Rajasthan districts are on alert.

Mock drills, as per the Centre's instructions, took place on Wednesday. Rajasthan, a strategically important state, shares an approximately 1,070 km-long border with Pakistan.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma earlier said that given the present circumstances, anti-national forces may try to disturb the communal harmony in the state. CM directed the police officials to take immediate action against those spreading rumours and intensify effective monitoring of social media.

Reviewing the internal security plan and disaster management of all the districts, Sharma said that adequate availability of medicines, oxygen and ambulances should be ensured in hospitals. Also, necessary human resources and equipment, including doctors, should be available.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, the defence officials said on Wednesday (May 7).