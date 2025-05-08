'Tit for tat': Donald Trump offers to mediate as Indo-Pak tension intensifies after Operation Sindoor Earlier in the day, Trump responded to reports of Indian missile strikes inside Pakistani territory, saying that the development was expected and urging a swift end to hostilities.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke on Indian airstrikes inside Pakistan and called it terrible. "It is so terrible. I get along with both. I know both very well. I want to see them work it out, I want to see them stop. Hopefully, they can stop now,” he said.

"We just heard about it as we were walking through the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.

The US State Department also acknowledged the situation but refrained from offering an immediate assessment. In a statement to ANI, a State Department spokesperson said, "We are aware of the reports, however we have no assessment to offer at this time. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments."

Meanwhile, Pakistan's military confirmed that Indian missile strikes had hit Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and the Ahmed East area of Bahawalpur.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, stated: "Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

India's Ministry of Defence earlier confirmed the launch of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," the ministry said.