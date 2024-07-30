J-K: Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen operative amid intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : ABI Representative Image

Security forces conducted search operations across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Doda, leading to the arrest of a Hizbul Mujahideen operative, officials reported on Tuesday. Abdul Khalil, a resident of north Kashmir’s Bandipora, was apprehended in the Surankote area of Poonch district during an anti-terrorist operation. Officials recovered a pistol, ammunition, and a mobile phone with multiple Pakistani SIM cards from Khalil, who was working as a guide to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists from the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen group.

Cordon, search ops based on intel

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in nearly half a dozen villages following reports of two suspected terrorists moving into the Dehra Ki Gali area of Poonch. Witnesses reported seeing two armed suspects dressed in black in Salampura village near Dehra Ki Gali late Monday night. The police, assisted by the Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, initiated a joint operation immediately after receiving the information. The suspects were reportedly heading towards lower Pangai. The search operation continues, although there has been no contact with the suspects so far.

Additional search operations were carried out in Sanai, Jangal, Pattan, and surrounding villages in Surankote, and the Bangar-Saroor forest in Drabshalla area of Kishtwar district. Similar operations were conducted in Dessa and adjacent forests in Doda, as well as forward areas in the Lam and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district.

Terror incidents spike in Jammu region

Notably, the terror incidents have risen in recent months. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | What steps has Centre taken to free J-K from terrorism amid rising attacks? MHA answers in Lok Sabha