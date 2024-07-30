What steps has Centre taken to free J-K from terrorism amid rising attacks? MHA answers in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MHA responds to question on Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha

Amid a spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in over a month, the central government on Tuesday (July 30) informed the Lok Sabha about the steps it is taking to “dismantle the terror eco-system” in the region. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to an ‘Unstarred Question’ by BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, listed out the methods adopted by the Centre to bring sustained peace and stability in the Union Territory.

“Whether the government has taken any concrete steps to make Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir free from terrorism,” Pradeep Kumar Singh asked in the ‘Unstarred Question’.

What did the government say?

Responding to the question, the MoS said that the government has stressed on “sustained actions against terrorists and support structures”, crackdown on terror finance and banning of anti-national organisations.

“The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The approach of the Government is to dismantle the terror eco-system. Security measures are being strengthened to sustain peace and stability in J&K,” the MoS said in the written reply.

“The strategies adopted and action taken for containing acts of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir include effective, continuous and sustained actions against terrorists and support structures. Dismantling of terror ecosystem using whole of government approach. Crackdown on terror finance such as seizure/attachment of properties belonging to terrorists and their associates under relevant section of Law and banning of anti-national organisations,” Rai added.

According to the reply by the government which lists data upto July 21, 2024, there have been 11 "terrorist-initiated incidents" in the region this year. The encounters and counter-terrorists operations in Jammu and Kashmir was recorded at 24, in which 14 security forces personnel have been killed in action so far, and 14 civilians have lost their lives.

There have been no incidents of 'organised stone pelting and organised hartal' reported this year.

Recent increase in terror attacks

The UT has witnessed a rise in terror attacks in the last one-and-a-half months, starting June 9 with Reasi in which claimed the lives of 9 pilgrims. Various terror attacks have killed soldiers and security personnel during this period.

The Jammu region, which remained relatively peaceful between 2005 and 2021 after security forces wiped out decades-long terrorism, witnessed a spike in terror attacks over the past month. It included an attack on a pilgrim bus that left nine persons dead and 40 injured. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks that spread to Reasi, Kathua and Doda were attributed by the security establishment as an attempt by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel -- mostly from the Army -- have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region since 2021.

